Why did Shahbaz Gill resign?

LAHORE: The inside story behind the stepping down of Shahbaz Gill was learnt by ARY News soon after he forwarded his resignation letter to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

As per sources, Gill had developed differences with the bureaucracy of Punjab and provincial ministers, on a number of issues including governance, transfers and postings by the provincial authorities, police culture and some other decisions which go against the vision of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources told ARY News that CM Usman Buzdar had already issued the order of dismissing Gill prior to leaving for Umrah. The former spokesperson of the Punjab government had made attempts to approach the prime minister office, however, after a cold response, he tendered his resignation on Friday.

Several provincial ministers had also complained to the CM about the interference of Gill in their respective domains, sources added.

Shahbaz Gill is considered as a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is believed to be the person that keeps the premier aware of the performance of the provincial government of Punjab.

Gill tendered his resignation from his position as the spokesperson to the Punjab CM, in a hand-written letter on Friday.

