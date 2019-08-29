Widespread rainfall forecast for Karachi, other parts of Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast widespread rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Monsoon currents are penetrating in southern parts of the country and increasing temperature could further strengthen the rainy weather system, weather officials said.

Another spell of rainfall in the metropolis is expected in the evening today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The weather department has predicted widespread rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls expected in Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta and Karachi divisions today, while at scattered places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Makran, Kalat divisions, and at isolated places in Naseerabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The met office has also warned against likely urban flooding due to heavy falls at isolated places in Sindh.

The PMD has also forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Friday.

Karachi received heavy rainfall in several areas yesterday. The met office further said that the fresh spell of rains was expected to persist at regular intervals for next two days, with possible thunderstorm on Thursday.

Moreover Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions received rains.

According to the weather department Thatta received maximum rainfall of 83mm, while Islam Kot 61, and 55mm rainfall measured at North Karachi, 42mm at Saddar and Jinnah Terminal, Model Observatory 38, Landhi, Kemari 32, Old area 29, PAF Faisal 27,Nazimabad 26 and PAF Masroor 02mm.

In other parts of Sindh, Badin received 39mm rainfall, Tandojam 38, Hyderabad 25, Diplo 23, Rohri 17, Kaloi 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Sukkur 09, Nagar Parkar 08, Sakrand 05, Mirpurkhas, Chhor and Mithi 04, Moenjodaro 02 and Chachro 01 mm.

