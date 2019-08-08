Widespread rains in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from Friday: PMD

KARACHI: The Met office has forecast widespread monsoon rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday night to Monday under the influence of monsoon low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal, , ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that the monsoon low pressure over Bay of Bengal may reach over Indian Gujrat region around morning of 9th August.

This weather system will also generate widespread rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

The weather in Karachi is partly cloudy today with chances of late night or early morning drizzle. Friday will likely to witness light rain or drizzle in the port city, while Saturday is predicted to be a rainy day with thunderstorm, weather office said.

The met department also warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions in the wet spell from Friday night to Sunday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions during the period.

In another advisory the met office informed that the northern half of the country will receive rainfall under the monsoon system from Wednesday to Saturday, which is expected to intensify on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan divisions and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, weather forecast said.

Moreover, possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period, the weather department warned.

