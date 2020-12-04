‘Not an air purifier’: Wife avenges husband who lied about PS5 console

The wife of a Taiwanese man took an interesting decision by selling his new PlayStation 5 console after detecting his lie about it being an air purifier.

The Taiwanese man bought a new PlayStation 5 and called it an air purifier before his wife which she later sold out on cheapest price after detecting the lie.

The humorous experience was shared by the buyer, Jin Wu, on Facebook in which he said that he arranged to meet up with the seller in person and even called to verify the purchase, but was met by a female voice, who he said didn’t sound like she was much of a gamer.

The price was also the cheapest which led to immediately reach out the seller’s place to claim the new PS5 console where Wu was greeted by a sad husband and his wife.

When Wu asked the man from where he purchased it, he admitted that he tricked his wife to think the PS5 console was an air purifier and now she wants to sell it, KTLA5 reported.

The buyer wrote, ‘I went silent after seeing the look in his eyes. I could feel his pain.”

‘Seems like women can still tell the difference between a PS5 console and an air purifier,’ it concluded.

Comments

comments