Wife chides doctor for getting Covid vaccine alone, conversation goes viral

The phone conversation of a Delhi-based senior doctor has gone viral on social media platforms who was berated by his wife for getting COVID-19 vaccine shot alone.

The video showed a cardiologist and Padma Shri recipient, Dr K K Aggarwal, explaining to his wife while sitting in the car that she will get vaccinated afterwards although he had already received the vaccine.

The medic told her that he just went to check on the vaccine for the whole family where the staff urged him to get the vaccine shot and he then accepted their offer. However, the explanation did not work as she was kept chiding him, saying, “Why couldn’t you take me with you?” and “Don’t lie to me.”

He tried to end the conversation by saying that he was live on camera. To this, she responded that she will manage him after going live too.

The video has garnered an amazing number of views on Twitter up to 669,000 so far and grabbed over 20.8K likes and retweeted for more than 5.5K times after being shared by a user Tarun Shukla.

A statement was quoted by the Indian media which he shared from an unverified Twitter handle, saying that he was aware of a video of himself that is doing the rounds and he is glad to provide people with a moment of levity in the tough times.

“While you may have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance.”

Earlier on January 23, Dr Aggarwal had also shared a video on Facebook while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

