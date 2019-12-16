Wife turns out to be killer of Karachi man

KARACHI: A woman turned out to be the killer of her husband, Karachi police on Monday claimed, ARY News reported.

Police officials said that the woman along with his two accomplices had killed her husband, Riaz, at his home located in the jurisdiction of Taimuria Police Station and escaped from the area after locking the house.

Taking action on the information received information from the neighbours of the deceased, who had complained of a stench emanating from the closed house in the area, the police had recovered the body from the house on October 29.

His postmortem report had revealed that the man was suffocated to death. The police had registered a case against unidentified suspects and launched investigations into the blind murder case.

Later, the police, on a tip-off arrested, the women from her relative’s house located in Buffer Zone on suspicion and started investigations.

During the initial interrogation, the woman confessed to killing her husband. The woman told the police that she, with the help of her two accomplices, had killed her husband by placing a pillow on her nose when he had been sleeping.

She said that her husband was a heavy drinker and often subjected her to severe torture that’s why she had decided to kill him.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested her accomplices from different areas of the city.

