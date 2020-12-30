Web Analytics
Wild boar terrifies locals after storming through a busy street

A wild boar charged through a busy street in China while the terrified pedestrians fled for their lives before the beast escaped and disappeared in the mountains.

Footage circulating on social media platforms showed a wild boar storming through a busy pedestrian street in China’s Dazhou city on Sunday morning when people walking through the riverwalk.

Many locals were heard screaming while running for their lives when the animal raced towards the crowd including children while others appeared to remain calm and recording the incident on their phones in the footage obtained by Sichuan TV station.

Local police and wildlife keepers began chasing the boar after being called at the scene, however, the animal eventually escaped after it swam across the river and disappeared in the mountains during a police chase.

No pedestrians were hurt in the incident.

