Wildlife expert disguises as frail woman to capture aggressive turkey

A wildlife expert captured an aggressive turkey that terrorised residents in California’s Oakland by disguising herself as an elderly woman to lure the bird in.

Gerald the turkey was frequently sighted in Oakland, forcing the closure of the city’s Morcom Rose Garden area during the summer because by attacking people.

Rebecca Dmytryk, director of Wildlife Emergency Services, finally captured the foul fowl on Thursday.

She said she disguised herself as an old woman after Oakland Animal Services personnel reported that Gerald preferred to attack the frail and elderly.

“I baited him in with blueberries, kibble and sunflower seeds,” Dmytryk said. “Then my husband actually had to run down to the truck. So I was left alone with the turkey.”

Dmytryk said she baited Gerald into charging at her, giving her an opening to grab him by the scruff of his neck in a way that did not harm the bird.

Gerald was released into a wild area in the East Bay hills, Dmytryk said.

Anne Dunn, director of Oakland Animal Services, said: “After being at this for five months … to be on the other side and to know the turkey is now in a wild area, situated with other turkeys where he will be safe, it feels like the best possible outcome.”

