Will Nick Jonas star as ‘batman’ in new DC movie?

Following Ben Affleck’s retirement as “Batman”, reports surfacing online suggest that famous American singer, Nick Jonas – who recently tied the knot with Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra – offered to play the character of “Batman” in the DC extended Universe Film.

It is pertinent to note that the film’s casting is still underway and the aforementioned revelation is yet to be confirmed.

In an Instagram post, the Hypebeast stated that, “Affleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?”

The movie is expected to release on June 25, 2021.

Earlier reports relayed that Affleck will star in the new bat movie apart from writing and directing it but later, rumours pertaining to his exit from the responsibilities of the movie began circulating widely.

Comments

comments