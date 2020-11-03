Winter holidays likely to start from second week of Nov in Punjab schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to give winters vacations in all schools of the province from the second week of the ongoing month due to smog and rising Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, a meeting was held in Lahore to review the situation after the spike in coronavirus cases and decide about the closure of schools and winter vacations.

The federal government has recommended provinces to give winter vacations in the month of November instead of December.

Sources said the final decision regarding the closure of educational institutions and winter vacations will be taken by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the next two or three days.

Read More: ‘Nothing alarming’, says Murad Raas on COVID-19 situation in Punjab schools

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had said on Sunday that there was nothing alarming as they have witnessed a slight surge in virus cases during COVID-19 testing at schools in the province.

The education minister took to Twitter to explain the COVID-19 situation in schools and said that they are keeping a very close watch on virus cases in the educational institutes of the Punjab province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in September had announced to end winter vacations for educational institutions this year in an effort to overcome the educational loss of students due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments