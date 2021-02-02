Witchcraft obsession leads mother to commit suicide after killing children

A 25-year-old woman, who was reportedly obsessed with witchcraft, had allegedly murdered five children besides setting the house on fire before killing herself in West Virginia.

The mother, Oreanna Myers, had allegedly murdered the children with a shotgun besides setting fire to the family’s farmhouse before fatally shot herself on December 9, according to Crime Online.

The report quoted the revelations made by the stepmother, 27-year-old Raven Bumgarner, of some of the children killed and a law enforcement officer regarding the horrible incident. It emerged that Oreanna Myers was deeply interested in witchcraft, occult practices and had even performed some rituals.

According to the report, three of the children were hers and two others, seven-year-old Shaun and six-year-old Riley, were her stepchildren.

She told The Sun that Myers had a “bizarre” obsession with witchcraft, spiritualism and engaged in other unusual practices, such as keeping dead butterflies in jars.

“She was into witchcraft. She would post things on her Facebook and Instagram,” Bumgarner told The Sun. “She was always talking about the phases of the moon and these rituals and tarot cards and different books and witchy things.

The stepmother revealed that Myers had a glass jar together that she had for Brian with some of her crystals, and she collected dead butterflies which she had them in jars.

An Instagram account linked to Myers shows numerous images containing memes about spirituality and jars containing dead insects, according to The Sun.

Bumgarner left multiple letters for her family in which she is said to have confessed to killing the children. “This is no one’s fault but my own. My demons won over me,” one of the letters reads. “Sorry, I wasn’t strong enough.”

The letters also raise concerns about the need to support those who struggle with mental health. At the time of the killings, Myers’s husband, Brian, had been staying at his father’s home to be closer to work after the family’s car broke down.

Brian’s absence was a source of stress on the marriage, according to text messages obtained by the newspaper.

