Withdrawal of US troops to help boost Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that withdrawal of United States’ troops from Afghanistan will lead to bring peace in the war-torn country.

Talking to journalists in Multan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was one of the major demands of Afghan Taliban. He said that the new development will boost Afghan peace process and added that Pakistan will continue playing its role to bring peace and stability in the country.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is providing all facilitation for settlement of Afghan issue and added that they had released some Afghan prisoners as goodwill gesture and to create better environment for dialogues.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the new development was noted in dialogues held in Abu Dhabi recently and the stakeholders expressed readiness to progress ahead.

Talking about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue at all international for a and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan called UN secretary general to drew his attention towards the bloodshed in the held-Kashmir.

He said that he himself wrote letters to the OIC and the UN to highlight the human rights violations by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.

