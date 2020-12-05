Witness identifies six accused in ARY News Attack case

KARACHI: A witness on Saturday identified six accused in a case of attack on ARY News office in Karachi after a provocative speech of the London-based chief of the MQM, ARY News reported.

During the hearing of a case in an anti-terrorism court, against the MQM leaders and workers pertaining to attack and ransacking of ARY News office in Karachi on August 22, 2016, a prosecution witness identified six accused workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in the courtroom.

The witness identified and stated that the accused were involved in ransacking and attack on the office of the media house. “The accused assaulted the media house office in a group and ransacked it,” the witness informed the court.

The anti-terrorism court had indicted MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others in the case pertaining to attack on media houses.

The court had also declared MQM founder and scores of other accused as absconders in the case.

The media houses were ransacked as MQM workers went berserk after listening the highly provocative speech of their London-based chief, and resorted to violence, firing and arson on August 22, 2016 evening that left at least one person dead and a dozen others wounded.

