KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) resumed on Thursday hearing nine cases against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, reported ARY News.

Baloch and nine witnesses, all policemen, appeared before the court as it resumed hearing.

During the hearing, the witnesses picked out Uzair Baloch before the court. The accused had attacked the police personnel during the Lyari operation, witnesses testified.

Adjourning the case until June 9, the court directed the prosecution side to present more witnesses on next hearing.

The nine cases registered at different police stations pertain to an attack on a police team and possession of explosives and illicit arms.

On May 20, jail officials failed to produce Uzair Baloch in court in a case pertaining to police encounter and attempt to murder. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Karachi South received a letter from the senior superintendent jail over the matter.

“There are security concerns with regard to producing Uzair Baloch in the city court,” the jail official said in the letter. “The hearing of all other cases against him being conducted at the central jail,” the letter read.

The Judge ordered the jail authority to produce the accused or a government notification with regard to jail trial in the next hearing of the case. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 31.

