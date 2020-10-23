Wolverine claws his way into the ‘Fortnite’ nexus war

You’ve seen Weapon X working behind the scenes, and with Fortnite’s Chapter 2 – Season 4 Battle Pass, you can now unlock and unleash the Wolverine.

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, announced in a blog post that if you want to unlock the Logan skin style, you’ll have to complete a total of 60 weekly challenges across the entire season.

“Like the other Marvel Heroes, Wolverine struggles to remember his pre-Island past: to unlock the Logan style, slash 60 Weekly Challenges as well as six of Wolverine’s Battle Pass Challenges. Whether you have a head start or have yet to begin, Season 4’s Weekly and Wolverine Challenges stay available all through the rest of the season,” reads the blog post.

Gamers can also get their hands on more Wolverine rewards, like Wolverine’s Trophy Back Bling and Ferocious Wrap.

After completing Wolverine’s Challenges, you can complete his special request and unlock his built-in Snikt! Emote. Trigger it to replace your Pickaxe with his classic Adamantium Claws. Swap back and forth anytime between the Adamantium Claws and the Pickaxe you have equipped!

Also, team up with Wolverine in more ways than one by unlocking his alternate Classic style. Wear the yellow and blue or don the classic gold and brown.

