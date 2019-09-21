Woman attacked with acid in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman sustained burn wounds when unidentified men threw acid on her in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sidhu area on Saturday, reported ARY News.

According to police, the woman has been moved to a hospital nearby in critical condition.

They said the victim’s face and body suffered burn injuries in the acid attack.

The woman, a resident of Milad Chowk area, was employed as a sanitary worker by the cantonment board.

The police have lodged a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of her spouse.

Last month, the Punjab government had announced a monthly stipend for acid attack survivors.

Then Punjab government Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill made this announcement during his visit to the house of an acid attack survivor in Gujrat.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 500,000 to the victim’s family on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

