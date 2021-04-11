Woman spends a year collecting fallen hairs – then makes extensions out of it

Normally, people use hair extensions bought from the market but a girl came up with a unique way to make her own extensions from hair that has fallen out over the last year.

The TikTok user, known as cocolee379, has amassed more than 21 million views documenting her hair journey online – and people are stunned.

The process of keeping the falling hairs in a ziplock pocket involved some mathematical calculations as well. She noticed that around 40-200 hairs fell each day. Later she gathered that she could lose around 36,000 hairs in 365 days.

Shower, Clothes, Pillow, you name it. Wherever she found hair, she collected, taped them together, and put them inside a packet to store it. She did so until the bag became full.

She captured the entire process on camera and posted the video on TikTok. For obvious reasons, the video went instantly viral. On TikTok itself, it garnered 21 million views and was shared on other social media platforms as well.

The woman posted another video where put the extensions on her hair. However, it was a troublesome experience as the tape kept getting stuck in her hair.

Netizens were quite bewildered by the process. While some were intrigued by how she did it, some felt that it is a waste of time.

