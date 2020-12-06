Watch: Woman discovers creepy doll hidden in wall of her new home

A woman discovered a creepy doll’s head cemented in the wall of her new home.

The homeowner’s sister shared horrifying pictures on social media with users putting in their two cents’ worth on how grotesque they look with some urging her to “move out immediately.”

The pictures show the head of a tiny baby doll cemented into the wall.

Posting under the name, The Only Living Dead Girl in New York, she said: “My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement.” The post has been liked nearly 300,000 times since being shared.

My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement pic.twitter.com/37cHIxQmvN — The Only Living Dead Girl in New York (@missjellinsky) December 2, 2020

When it went viral, she tweeted: “Thanks everyone for your overwhelming response to my sister‘s new baby.”

One user explained: “Those are cellar babies. In the late 60s/early 70s it was a trend in both NYC and California to embed doll parts in the walls of your house, including basements.

“Sometimes items were hidden inside of these as well, including newspaper clippings and (rarely) cash.”

Many others were just as spooked by the discovery as the owner herself. Some urged her sister to pack her bags and get out.

“Yeah tf move out immediately,” one said.

Another said: “Nah. It ain’t her house no more. Move. Why didn’t she check the basement before?!”

Comments

comments