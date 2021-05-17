Woman destroys $26m lottery ticket in laundry

An American woman has been left utterly devastated after her $26 million winning lottery ticket was destroyed in the wash.

She accidently put the ticket in the pocket of her pants and sent it for laundry. She had bought the ticket at a convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk back in November.

The winner had until Thursday to claim the prize. As a result, nobody did.

A store employee said that a woman came in Wednesday and told workers that she had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the laundry.

The store manager said surveillance video showed the woman who bought the ticket, and she’s known to store workers.

