After discovering a giant spider hiding in the car’s door handle, an Australian woman stops driving her car for a week as she was terrified with the presence of the creature.

Christine Jones from New South Wales, Australia posted photos of the arachnid on the Facebook page of Australian Spider Identification which showed the massive spider with its legs spread across the surface area of the side handle

Many expressed shock and awe on the pictures which garnered hundreds of comments in quick time.

A user commented that her car has a new owner and she might as well hand the keys over to it. Another said, “He/she certainly looks very cozy, and with a good view of the world. Lucky you saw it first.”

Australia is home to some of the world’s most dangerous spiders including Sydney Funnel Web, Mouse and Redback Spiders while the country boasts over 2000 species of Arachnid.

