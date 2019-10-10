Woman given ‘electric shocks, sexually abused’ over six years, suspect arrested

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing arrested on Thursday a man accused of sexually harassing and brutally torturing a woman over six years, reported ARY News.

The suspect, identified as Ali, would pretend to be an intelligence agency official and hailed from an influential family, according to FIA officials. He had allegedly been subjecting the woman to sexual abuse and physical torture for the past six years.

The victim was also given electric shocks with her hair cut and eyebrows shaved off.



The suspect extended death threats to her father when he declined to allow his daughter to meet him. He had also made a fake Facebook account in the name of the woman, which he used to share her indecent pictures with her relatives after adding them as friends.

The FIA officials said they recovered two mobile phones and a memory cardm, which also contained objectionable videos of girls.

The accused is married and has two children. An FIR has been registered against him under cybercrime laws.

