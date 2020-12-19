Woman finds rare crocodile in her house’s backyard

FLORIDA: A woman left horrified after spotting a huge crocodile taking sunbath in her house’s backyard in Florida.

According to the details, Mona Vieregg’s found the crocodile in her backyard in Punta Gorda. At first she thought that it was an alligator but when the women got closer she realized that the large reptile was actually a crocodile.

She then telephoned to the police and informed it about the reptile in her backyard. Acting on the report, the police officials reached on the spot and found the crocodile on Vieregg’s dock, foreign media reported.

The officials contacted the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) who captured the reptile. The officials said that the was 10 to 15 feet long.

FWC brought in state alligator trapper Tracy Hansen, who estimated the reptile’s age to be about 70 years old. He said it was one of the biggest crocodiles he’s seen.

