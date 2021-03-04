Woman finds whale vomit worth nearly 190,000 pounds in Thailand

A 49-year-old woman in Thailand found a 12 inches wide and 24 inches long lump of ‘whale vomit’ worth almost a whopping £190,000 (Rs 1.9 crore) while walking on a beach near her house.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Siriporn Niamrin was walking along the beach after a rainstorm when she noticed a large mass washed up on the shore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on February 23.

On taking a closer look, the substance smelled like fish which compelled Niamrin to drag it to her house as she believed her find could be worth some money.

Niamrin sought her neighbours’ help with the oval-shaped substance and was surprised to know that it was in fact whale vomit, more commonly known as ‘ambergris.’ Ambergris is a valuable ingredient and used in the perfume industry.

To verify the authenticity of the ambergris, Siriporn and her neighbours held a naked flame up to 12 inches wide and 24 inches long. Initially, a part of it melted but later hardened again after cooling.

Niamrin is now waiting for experts to visit her house and confirm the genuineness of the 15lb (6.80 kg) mass.

“If I really have the genuine ambergris, I can help my community once I find a buyer for it,” Niamrin said.

“I feel lucky to have found such a large piece. I hope it will bring me money. I’m keeping it safe in my house and I have asked the local council to visit to check it,” she added.

Ambergris or whale vomit is produced by sperm whales when bile ducts in the gastrointestinal tract make secretions to ease the passage of sharp or large objects. The whale then vomits the mucilage which upon solidification floats on the surface of the ocean.

