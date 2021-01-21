Woman, four children killed in Gujranwala murder incident

GUJRANWALA: In a harrowing incident a woman was killed along with her four children in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The five members of ill-fated family were killed at Dogranwala in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station, officials said.

The bodies have been transferred to hospital for postmortem, police said.

According to police, the woman’s husband was absent from the house.

Police has launched a probe of the incident.

In another murder incident yesterday, a woman killed her husband in Mohalla Muhammadpura of Gujranwala.

According to police the father of two was murdered after he found out about the affair between his brother and wife.

The victim’s body was transferred to hospital for postmortem.

