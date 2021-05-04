Woman’s attempt at hair styling leaves her with hairbrush stuck to head

Styling hacks are very popular on social media these days, with many users opting to learn simple make-up, hairstyling, and other skills from the comfort of their homes.

But sometimes, things are bound to fail and end up with disastrous results even if one takes all the correct steps.

The stylist named Alyssa Hinton left in tears after her bid to style her hair failed. The video of the failed hack has gone viral on social media platforms.

The curling brush got stuck in Hinton’s hair, not as bad as the gorilla glue girl, but serious enough to need the help of cutting tools.

The woman was left crying and cursing as she attempted to remove the brush from her hair.

“I’m literally going to have to cut my hair because I used the wrong brush,” she is heard saying in the video.

In a follow-up video, Alyssa showed the full extent of the damage the brush had done to her hair. In the end, she had to cut the hairbrush out of her hair with a set of pliers.

After the video was shared online, many users tried to reassure her by saying things could’ve been much worse.

