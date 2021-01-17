Woman horrified as she finds out ‘terrifying’ meaning of message on her wheelie bin

Living on your own is not easy and can be scary at times, as one woman recently discovered the hard way.

A TikTok user known as Jade shared a video about a bizarre message she’d found written on her wheelie bin.

Jade, who is thought to live in the US, claimed she’d gone outside first thing in the morning to put out her trash, only to find two letters clearly drawn into the snow.

The message read: “1F”.

Confused, she recorded a clip of the bin and turned to fellow social media users for help about what it could possibly mean – but the responses she got left her feeling pretty freaked out.

She captioned her video writing: “What does this mean?”

Her post went viral, being watched more than five million times and garnering over 944,000 likes.

Thousands of people replied, urging the woman to be careful and stay safe.

One said: “It means one female. They are telling the people who are supposed to rob you or whaever, that you live alone.”

“Means you’re being watched! Be careful,” proclaimed a second.

Another insisted Jade call the police immediately.

Someone else suggested: “Put snow on that and write 2M.”

