RAWALPINDI: A woman embraced martyrdom while a minor girl sustained wounds in unprovoked firing by the Indian army in Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFVs in Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along #LOC deliberately targeting civilian population this morning,” the military’s media wing said.

“A woman embraced shahadat while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries,” it said, adding the injured child has been evacuated and is being provided medical care.

Earlier, on April 20, Indian troops had resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-years-old minor Muhammad Haseeb in the Dhudnial sector, embraced martyrdom while four citizens including a woman and 72-years-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries.

Spike in ceasefire violations

The ceasefire violations have increased as the Indian government led by Narendra Modi is promoting saffron terror and Hindutva ideology. The track record of India’s ceasefire violations is worsening day by day.

India had committed ceasefire violations (CFVs) 248 times in 2015, leaving 39 civilians killed and 152 wounded.

In 2016, 382 CFVs had been made by Indian troops which killed 46 civilians in Pakistan and 150 wounded.

In 2017, Indian troops violated ceasefire 1,881 times which resulted martyrdom of 53 civilians and injured 256 people.

The figure spiked in 2018 as the number of CFVs reached 3,038 and 28 citizens were killed and 319 got injured.

The firing incident from the Indian side was highest in 2019 as compared to the last six years. 3,351 ceasefire violations were made in last year which claimed 52 lives and 261 injured.

The Modi-led Indian government continued its tradition to destroy peace in 2020 by targeting civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) when countries across the globe including Pakistan are fighting coronavirus pandemic.

In a press briefing, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar had highlighted the promotion of saffron terror and Hindutva in India besides a rise in LoC violations.

Maj Gen Iftikhar had said that the Indian aggression has increased since the last few days and the Indian troops were using heavy artillery besides using Kashmiris as human shields.

Indian military leadership had made an unsuccessful attempt of running propaganda on media against Pakistan. Moreover, the India’s controversial attempt to link the pandemic with Muslims was also failed.

Saffronisation of Indian military and political leaders was sorrowful as coronavirus is a pandemic which affects whole world without making any discrimination of religion, nation or complexion, said DG ISPR.

He added that the world is uniting to fight coronavirus but unfortunately, India is promoting Hindutva and saffron terrorism.

