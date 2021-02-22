Woman sets two minor sons ablaze in Lahore  

LAHORE: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman reportedly burnt her two minor sons alive following a quarrel with her husband in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman set her minor sons, Faizan,3, and Abdul Rehman, 2, on fire after sprinkling petrol on them at her house in Manga Mandi, area of Lahore.

Local residents said that the woman set her minor sons ablaze after having verbal fight with her husband. On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the woman and her husband. Police officials were of the view that the woman set the room on fire after strangling her minor children to death.

Earlier on January 23, Police had claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the death of two minor girls as their own father turned out to be their killer.

According to the details, Aswa,3 and Urwa, one-and-half year old, had died after being set ablaze by unidentified men in Muzaffargarh on 7th of January. Their father had lodged a murder case against his in-laws.

