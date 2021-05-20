Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Mumbai woman escapes as tree comes crashing down

woman-mumbai-escapes-tree-comes-down

MUMBAI: A woman in Mumbai, India had a narrow escape when a tree fell next to her after heavy rains battered the city, triggered by Cyclone Tauktae. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera on a building in Mumbai.

The 8-second clip, which has now gone viral, features a woman walking on the streets of Mumbai when an uprooted tree suddenly falls on the road. Fortunately, in the nick of time, she is able to run away from the spot and prevent herself from getting hurt.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 74,000 views and has been flooded with netizens responding to the video. While many wrote that the woman was lucky, others tweeted that it was her quick response that saved her life.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Man rides a giant crocodile like a surfboard, photo goes viral

Offbeat

Mysterious ‘phantom buildings’ found hovering over Manchester on Google…

Offbeat

Bride marries wedding guest after her groom-to-be ‘disappears’  

Offbeat

Woman suffers heart attack moments after confronting robbers at home

[X] Close