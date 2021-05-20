WATCH: Mumbai woman escapes as tree comes crashing down

MUMBAI: A woman in Mumbai, India had a narrow escape when a tree fell next to her after heavy rains battered the city, triggered by Cyclone Tauktae. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera on a building in Mumbai.

The 8-second clip, which has now gone viral, features a woman walking on the streets of Mumbai when an uprooted tree suddenly falls on the road. Fortunately, in the nick of time, she is able to run away from the spot and prevent herself from getting hurt.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A woman had a narrow escape when she managed to move away from the spot just in time as a tree uprooted and fell there. (17.05.2021) Mumbai received heavy rain and wind yesterday in wake of #CycloneTauktae (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/hsYidntG7F — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 74,000 views and has been flooded with netizens responding to the video. While many wrote that the woman was lucky, others tweeted that it was her quick response that saved her life.

