Netizens clueless after woman changes her name to ‘Supreme Imperium’

A woman from Bengal’s Bararankua village in India has reportedly decided to change her name from Anamika Mazumder to ‘Supreme Imperium’ which emerges after an undated affidavit posted in a newspaper.

The netizens kept wondering the reasons behind the woman’s decision to change her name to ‘Supreme Imperium’.

A name change advertisement appeared in a newspaper which read that a woman from India’s Bengal was seeking to change her name which also contains her parents’ name, postal address and other necessary details, Indian media reported.

It read, ‘I, Anamika Mazumder Daughter of Mr. Azit Mazumder and Mrs. Jayanti Azumber residing at Village – Bararankua, P.O. – Balisai, P.S. Ramnagar, Dist. East Medinipur, Pin code – 721424, State- West Bengal, Country India declare I sworn an Affidavit before the Learned Metropolitan Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Kolkata West Bengal on date 01.03.2021 for change my previous name ANAMIKA MAZUMDER to my Present name SUPREME IMPERIUM.’

‘Henceforth, I recognised and known as SUPREME IMPERIUM instead of ANAMIKA MAZUMDER,’ adds the updated advertisement.

The netizens launched a series of memes and jokes after the ad was shared on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, “My conspiracy theory – She found a big account payee cheque for Supreme Imperium”

The woman got appreciation from a user who said: “Pretty simple actually… Ahe probably messed up while filling forms for Name of Company and Name of Proprietor… Instead of going through the harrowing process of renaming her company, she is renaming herself instead… Pretty smart if you think about it…”

Pretty simple actually…

Another user thought it a tea brand, “Somehow sounds like a Tea Brand. Don’t get me wrong,” whereas, one wrote it, ” SUPREME IMPERIUM sounds like a residential society of Indirapuram….”

