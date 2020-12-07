Horrific: Woman narrowly escapes accident

In a heart-stopping incident, a woman narrowly escaped an accident when a garbage truck zoomed past her at a high speed before ploughing into eight vehicles and a wall in Brazil.

In the footage, Monica de Souza, 47, after sensing danger, can be seen running from the pavement into the middle of the road as the vehicle veers to the left, narrowly avoiding hitting her in Duque de Caixas, Rio de Janeiro.

She rushed into a nearby entrance to a house with another man as the vehicle hurtled past, leaving a trail of garbage behind.

The truck narrowly misses her and collided with car coming up the road, before careering into a row of parked vehicles on December 3.

The video shows that a white car tries to reverse out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, but the truck still hits the car’s nose and sends it spinning. The truck smashes straight into a row of parked cars before the clip ends, Mail Online reported.

Souza said that she was still shaking after her near-death escape.

“As the truck went past it nearly sucked me back underneath its wheels. I’m lucky to see another day.”

A man identified as Adriano Oliveira, 32, was in one of the parked cars and suffered bruises to his leg after the bin wagon slammed into it. He was taken to hospital and later discharged to recover at home.

The refuse truck driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle as he drove down a steep incline in the city. He was also taken to the hospital for a check-up but didn’t have any injuries. He has already been discharged.

An investigation has been launched into the reason for the accident.

