Woman orders iPhone, receives cracked tile

A woman ordered an iPhone but was shocked when she opened the box to find a cracked tile.

Olivia Parkinson, from Preston, Lancashire in the UK, had ordered an iPhone 12 ProMax but when she opened the box on April 14 she found that it had been swapped out.

“Don’t you just love a new phone day to then receive this… iPhone 12 ProMax who?” Olivia wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of the cracked tile she received inside the phone’s box.

“Just to top it off that @virginmedia can only get back to me within 3-5 working days. Is this a joke???”

The online firm acknowledged that Olivia was a victim of fraud. However, she claimed that the company initially said that she was liable to pay for the tile despite the fraud.

“Day 7 of receiving no answers off @virginmedia for the brick I received and not the phone! They’ve opened an investigation to see whether they’re liable or me. A loyal customer who buys a new phone could be liable to still pay for it,” she said.

Ten days later, Olivia posted, “@virginmedia are making me liable to pay for the phone that I haven’t received so please retweet this so I can get some help. DO NOT USE THIS COMPANY OR DELIVERY SERVICE. Images below will show what I ‘purchased’ from them, disgusting companies.”

After she took to Twitter, the company backtracked on making her liable to pay. Instead, it offered to terminate the initial loan and refund her the money that she had already paid.

