KARACHI: Police claimed on Sunday to have solved a five-year-old missing person case.

SSP South Investigation Ameer Saud Magsi said a person named Haroon Rasheed had gone missing in 2015 and a first information report (FIR) was registered with the Darakshan police station on the complaint of his wife.

According to the complainant, he said, officials of intelligence agencies kidnapped her spouse.

However, SSP Magsi said a marathon investigation led to the conclusion that Mr Rasheed was abducted, murdered, and then set ablaze. The complainant and their family physician Dr Ejaz were involved in the murder, he added.

The police officer said the deceased was killed with an iron rod while he was sleeping.

Dr Ejaz brought the body of Mr Rasheed along with his two children in a car to Maripur where the body was set on fire to intimidate the children into hushing up the matter, SSP Magsi said.

He said the deceased’s wife Sanam and Dr Ejaz were having an extramarital affair.

The SSP said they both admitted to having committed the felony. The children, who are eyewitnesses of the murder, have also recorded their statement before the police. He said samples collected from the mortal remains of the deceased found from Maripur and those of the children will be sent to a lab for DNA profiling.

