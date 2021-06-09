Woman passenger dies on private airline’s Islamabad-bound flight

KARACHI: A woman passenger has died of a severe heart attack during a private airline’s flight when the aircraft was landing at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The woman passenger was identified as Chand Bibi who had departed from Karachi to Islamabad from the Airblue flight. When the plane was landing at Islamabad airport, she suffered a severe heart attack and passed away.

The ambulances of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and a team of doctors immediately rushed to the airport after landing. Later, the doctors confirmed her death due to cardiac arrest.

The body of the deceased lady was handed over to the relatives after completing the legal procedure, according to the airport administration.

Earlier in March, an Indian aircraft had made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a man passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

Flight no 6E 1412 had made an emergency landing around 5 in the morning. The passenger was expired before getting first aid after the landing, according to the sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The flight had taken off at 8.36 am to its destination after ensuring important measures.

