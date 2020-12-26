WATCH: Woman plays hilarious prank on her husband

A woman played a prank on her husband with a ‘fake snake’ and his reactions compelled the people to laugh.

In a video that went viral on social media, Lowsena places a belt on the floor in her room and calls out to her husband, saying, “There is something here.”

Her husband rushes inside the room holding a sword in his hand. In the footage, it could be seen that as he steps inside the room, he left terrified as his foot touches the belt placed on the floor.

The man abruptly hit the belt with the sward as he thought that the belt was a snake and rushed outside the room while screaming out loud.

“What was that,” he asked, as she laughed and said, “It’s a belt.”

“Another prank on my husband. He is terrified of snakes. That is his belt. He came in with a sword. Absolutely perfect,” Lowsena said in the caption of her post on Instagram.

