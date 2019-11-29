In another gruesome act of violence, a 22-year old woman Priyanka Reddy was burned to death after being sexually assaulted in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state in India.

Rape incidents have occurred from time to time in India despite authorities claim to take strict action against it after the 2012 Delhi rape case, which saw a girl raped and brutally tortured to death in a moving bus.

Dr. Priyanka Reddy’s found brutally murdered & charred to death after she was stranded in Hyderabad outskirts Grieving family demands death penalty to perpetrators, Nothing less will be a denial to justice

#RIPPriyankaReddy #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #PriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/2D8bO3Hxty — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019

According to details that emerged in India media outlets, the charred body of the vet Priyanka Reddy was found on Thursday on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The police suspected the victim was raped and murdered by two persons who offered to help her punctured two-wheeler repaired.

Brutal rape & murder of #Priyankareddy has shaken the conscience of the nation. I believe the police will act swiftly to catch the culprits & that they get stringent punishment. Our daughters can’t be sitting ducks for such depraved men. My prayers are with the devastated family. pic.twitter.com/uTDGEn4Y69 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 29, 2019

Gathering more clues in the case, Cyberabad police recovered the victim’s clothes, footwear and a liquor bottle near the toll plaza, where Priyanka Reddy had parked her scooty.

Owner of a tyre repair shop told police that a youth parked a bike between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Priyanka had called sister Bhavya Reddy around 9:45 p.m. that her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. Bhavya said her sister told her that she was feeling scared by some truck drivers near her.

Bhavya had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when Bhavya later called her back, the mobile was switched off.

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 p.m. The police on Thursday morning found a charred body near Shadnagar. It was identified as Priyanka Reddy’s body.

Investigations revealed that Priyanka had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend the duty at veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned at the same place around 9 p.m., she found the two-wheeler punctured.

Mohammed Pasha, a lorry driver from Narayanpet in Mahabubnagar, has been picked up by the police. A cleaner and two other two persons who belonged to Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar were also arrested. Police are interrogating and seeking more details from them.

