SHOCKING: Woman receives deep-fried towel in chicken order

MANILA: In a shocking incident, a woman found a deep-fried towel instead of chicken in her order from a fast food restaurant in Philippines.

Acceding to the details, Alique Perez ordered food from an outlet of multinational chain of fast food restaurants in Philippines on Tuesday. She got the shock of her life when she cut into her takeaway order and found a deep-fried towel instead of a portion of fried chicken.

Perez said, “Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep-fried towel. This is really disturbing… How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?”

She said that she used to think people complaining about finding “weird stuff” in their food were made up. “Now I know that it really happens. So disgusting and embarrassing… to think that you’re even branched in BGC. There’s a first for everything. And this has been the worst first! Calming myself down for this….”

She added that other meals prepared in the restaurant might have also been affected by the towel,Times Now News reported.

“The essence of the towel contaminated the oil and the batter from the supplier so how many chickenjoys are affected? We won’t know.”

The restaurant, on Wednesday, issued a statement, saying they had been forced to close the branch in Bonifacio Global City for three days, starting from June 3 “to thoroughly review its compliance with procedures and retrain its store team” to ensure that this does not happen again.

Comments

comments