Abducted woman recovered from Sialkot after 25 years

KANDHKOT: A Kandhkot woman, Nazia, was among abductees including her five family members, was recovered by relatives from Sialkot after 25 years, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Kidnappers had abducted Sabzal Ali, his wife Malukaan and their four children from Kashmore district of Sindh province in 1995. The children include 5-year-old Shazia, 10-year-old Nazia, seven-year-old Shabbir and two-year-old Nasreen.

Nazia is now aged 35 at the time of recovery, relatives said. However, whereabouts of her other family members are yet unknown.

Nazia, in her statement, said that the kidnappers were involved in abducting children from Sindh, who were later forced to beg in different areas of Punjab province.

While making more revelations regarding her miseries, Nazia said that she was married to a disabled person and having a daughter, Neelum, with him. “I was pushed into beggary by my husband,” she added.

The woman demanded the government to provide help for the recovery of her five family members.

Earlier, at least 15 children “abducted from different areas of Pakistan” had been recovered from a LPG container in Kerman province of Iran on December 3 last year.

According to ARY News’ correspondent, sources had confirmed that a child trafficking bid was foiled after more than 15 children were rescued from a container coming from Afghanistan into Iran.

Reports say the children were abducted from different areas of Pakistan and were being taken to Iran when the Iranian border guards stopped the container and rescued children.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which media men contacted Iranian and Pakistani officials but they have so far refused to comment or confirm the development.

