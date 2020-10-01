Woman turns rich overnight after catching 52-kg fish

A poor old woman became rich overnight after she caught a huge fish weighing 52 kilogrammes from a river in West Bengal, India.

Pushpa Kar, a resident of Chakphuldubi village on Sagar Island in West Bengal, pulled out a giant fish from a river, which fetched Rs300,000. The catch was sold at the local market for Rs6,200 per kilogramme.

“The fish turned out to be a jackpot for me. I got more than 3 lakh by selling it in the wholesale market at Rs 6,200 per kilogram,” Pushpa said.

“I have never seen such a giant fish in my life. It is called ‘Bhola’ fish in Bengali.”

According to the locals, the size of the fish and the amount it fetched were both huge. The woman had to make a lot of effort to drag the fish from the river and bring it to the village. She was able to bring it to the fish market with the help of the locals.

“The fish most was probably killed as it collided with a vessel,” a villager said.

On the other hand, local traders said that the fish would have fetched more amount if it had not started to decompose.

The fat of the fish, called blubber, is sold at a high price and exported to countries in Southeast Asia.

