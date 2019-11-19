Woman among seven sentenced to death over kidnap, murder of 10th grader

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to seven convicts, a woman among them, in a case pertaining to the abduction and murder of a tenth grader, ARY News reported.

The court found Raeema, Asif, Babil, Zia, Jaseem, Tafazul Haseen, and Ahmed Ali guilty of kidnapping Muhammad Arshad for ransom and later killing him upon his parents’ failure to pay protection money.

The convict had abducted the boy back in 2013 from within the jurisdiction of Aziz Bhatti police station and demanded Rs5 million for his safe release, according to the prosecution.

