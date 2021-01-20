Woman shaves off husband’s moustache, eyebrows in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly shaved off her husband’s moustache and eyebrows with the help of her brothers in Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The victim told the police that he had contracted a second marriage with the woman six months ago. He said, “The woman had earlier contracted ‘nikkah’ and in the presence of that nikkah she had married me.”

He maintained that the woman had concealed the “fact” from him and when he asked her about the “nikkah”, she, with the help of her brothers, shaved off his moustache and eyebrows.

The victim said that he fainted after his second wife gave him intoxicated food, adding that when he awoke, his moustache and eyebrows were shaved off.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

