KARACHI: A man shot at his wife in front of his children over dispute in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a man identified as Kamran was travelling along with his wife and children on a motorbike in Karachi’s area of Power Chowrangi, where he exchanged hot words with her.

Later, the man, after loosing his temper, stopped the motorcycle and shot at his wife in front of the children. The woman was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

Farhana, injured woman, has registered case against her husband over attempt to murder charges. In a video available with ARY News, the man can be seen along with his children after shooting his wife.

SSP Central said, the woman was living at her brother’s home after differences with Kamran.

Read more: Jamshed Quarters fire deaths: Husband kills wife and kids, claims police

The masses present at the crime scene, managed to grab the man and handed him over to the police, investigation into the matter was underway, he added.

Comments

comments