Woman slaps husband mid-flight, video goes viral  

A woman lost her cool and slapped her husband on the face mid-flight after he went on an anti-mask tirade.

According to the details, the incident took place on a flight from Manchester to Tenerife. The conflict erupted when an air passenger was asked to wear a mask during the flight but instead of following the SOPs, he started arguments with his fellow passengers.

In a video that went viral on social media, the man can be heard saying, “You all are being lied to. The longer you wear your mask, the longer this goes on. God help you.”

The entire tirade becomes foul-mouthed the moment he calls his wife an ‘imbecile.’ Just then, she slaps him on the face which results in him trying to retaliate back violently.

Other passengers come in to help the woman by trying to pull her away before something unforeseen happens. The man is also called a coward by the passengers to which he is heard saying that he will fight back if asked to and ends with a lot of swear words.

Towards the end, the in-flight personnel intervene and asks the passengers to return to their seats as they are about to land at their destination, Times Now News reported.

The person who filmed the video said, “The guy was shouting and swearing about the fact that we are now having to wear masks and have our freedom and lifestyle restricted. People wanted to get off the plane and it was holding everyone up. By the time it had finished, the plane had come to a standstill and people just wanted to get off the four-hour flight.”

