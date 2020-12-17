Woman finds giant spider inside her gingerbread house

A woman was left terrified after finding a giant spider lurking inside her gingerbread house that she bought from a supermarket in Australia.

According to the details, Katie Gompertz bought a readymade gingerbread house from a local supermarket chain in Sydney on the eve of Christmas but she was left horrified when she found a massive spider inside the box.

In a Facebook post, she said, “This isn’t what I ordered?”

A picture accompanying the post shows what appears to be a huntsman spider, along with an egg sac, perching on a web it seems to have woven inside the box.

The supermarket chain, which was tagged in the post eventually responded and apologised. The supermarket chain wrote,” Oh no Katie – this critter just wanted a home, but this is definitely not the right one for her! Thanks for letting us know, and we apologise for the scary surprise. After all, it’s Christmas, not Halloween.”

Though the supermarket suggested that she return the packet to the nearest store but Gompertz refused and said she thought it was risky to put the box in her car. The supermarket later agreed to replace her order at her house.

Katie later wrote that a local manager from the supermarket chain dropped off a replacement the next day.

Comments

comments