Woman trapped in manhole for several days rescued by police

Police officials have rescued a woman after she fell into a manhole and was trapped there for several days in North Grand Parkway in Texas’ Harris County.

The Texas police department said that several constables and Klein fighters rescued the woman stuck in a manhole for several days.

However, it was not clear exactly how she fell into the hole, or why she was in that vicinity as it appears to be a construction site.

Woman trapped manhole rescue

She was checked out by first responders and said to be alert and breathing, however, no injuries were reported in the incident, DailyMail UK reported.

The County police constable shared photos of the rescue activity showing an officer putting down a long stick into the hole, likely to pull the woman out.

Another image shows the area where she fell which appears to be a newly constructed neighbourhood.

