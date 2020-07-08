Woman, two sons die after falling into well in Sanghar

SANGHAR: A woman and her two minor sons died after falling into a well, dug inside their house for drainage, in Deewan village of Sinjhoro town in Sanghar district.

According to local police and residents of the neighbourhood, three children fell into the well while playing. Hearing their cries, their mother rushed and jumped into the well to rescue them.

She ended up drowning along with two of her children while the third one was rescued.

The drowned children aged three and five while their mother 35. Residents of the locality retrieved the bodies from the well on their own and intimated the police that later shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

On Monday, three people had drowned after they jumped into a canal for a swim in Gujrat.

According to rescue officials, the deceased included two brothers and their cousin.

10-year-old Anas Iqbal and 12-year-old Nouman Iqbal, residents of Karianwala village of the city, took their visiting cousin 21-year-old Sheraaz to the canal for a swim to cool off in the hot and humid weather.

The canal currents were so strong that they were unable to swim and drowned.

