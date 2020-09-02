WATCH: Woman walks onto airplane’s wing, video goes viral

In order to breath in fresh air, a woman opened the emergency gate and walked onto the wing of a passenger plane after complaining against the high temperature inside the aircraft at a Ukrainian airport.

In a video, that went viral on social media, the woman, mother of two, can be seen walking and sitting on the wing of the plane.

Confirming the incident, the Ukraine International Airlines said, “The woman opened the emergency exit and went on to its wing after landing in the Ukrainian city of Kiev.”

Boryspil International Airport authorities said the woman has been blacklisted for gross violation of aviation safety rules and behavior on board.

The woman told the authorities that she was feeling too warm inside the aircraft hence she went outside the plane.

However, her tests showed that she was not intoxicated.

