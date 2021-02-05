MIAN CHANNO: Six of a died in a car crash on Friday as a speeding vehicle ran into a roadside tree in the Mohsinwal area, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a car speeding on Jindiali Road crashed into a tree instantly killing six people of a family including two women and two minors.

READ: Bulgarian climber who fell from K2 in winter climb dies, sources confirm

Separately on the fatalities today, a Bulgarian climber Atanas Georgiev Skatov who conceded a fall while descending from camp 3 of K2 summit has been declared dead after his body was found and recovered by Pakistan Army, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the sources privy to the details, Skatov had fallen earlier today while making back to K2 basecamp from camp 3 where he’d climbed but on his way back he disappeared.

