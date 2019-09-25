ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said women empowerment in all sectors is essential to improving Pakistan’s overall economy.

He was talking to a delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries from KPK, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said women constitute a large proportion of the country’s population. He said women empowerment is a multi-sectoral concept and encompassed the physical and mental wellbeing of the women, for which it is necessary that the prevalence of malnutrition and stunting is curbed.

Alvi also stressed for ensuring the rights of women in inheritance.

He assured the government is committed to enhance Ease of Doing Business and facilitate business activities in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also urged women parliamentarians to play a more proactive role to materialize the government’s reform agenda and highlight the problems being faced by the nation, particularly the women. “Women are an important part of the society and their empowerment in the real sense is a top priority of the incumbent government.”

