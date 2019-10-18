Two women held after seizure of over Rs373 million drug haul

KARACHI: The Pakistan Coast Guards claimed on Friday to have seized a drug haul worth over Rs373 million and arrested two women, reported ARY News.

According to a spokesperson for the Coast Guards, a passenger bus coming from Quetta was intercepted at the Naka Khari check-post.

Upon search of the luggage of the two women passengers, four kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of crystal meth and two kilograms of high-end hashish were recovered, he said.

The spokesperson said the seized drugs’ value was estimated at Rs373.46 in the global market.

Following the seizure, the women were arrested and a probe into the matter launched, he added.

Earlier, Oct 3, the Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) had claimed to have seized more than 10-kilogram heroin and apprehended two drug peddlers in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the ANF officials arrested two suspects during a raid near motorway toll plaza and recovered 10-kilogram heroin from a car.

